Bachelor in Paradise's Dean Unglert Admits Kristina Schulman Was 'Out of My League' After Love Triangle Implodes

Is it too late now to say sorry?

On Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, this season’s longest-running — and perhaps most heart-wrenching — love triangle finally imploded. After weeks of jerking around Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, Dean Unglert was forced to make a decision between the two women. Ahead of the rose ceremony, Lombard gave Unglert an ultimatum: If he accepted Schulman’s rose, it would be over between him and Lombard. (This ultimatum, of course, was given to him after he spent the night with Schulman and was then caught him hooking up with Lombard in the pool just hours later.)

Finally, Unglert chose to pursue things with Lombard, promising to give her his full attention. He informed Schulman of his decision, and, heartbroken, she opted to leave the show without handing her rose out to anyone.

On Tuesday, Unglert, who is a 26-year-old startup recruiter from Colorado, took to Instagram to seemingly express his regret over the situation, sharing an intimate photo of him and Schulman with the simple caption, “You were out of my league.”

The photo was taken in Schulman’s hometown of Lexington, Kentucky, where the pair spent several days together in June while production on this season of Paradise was briefly put on hold due to the Corinne Olympios/DeMario Jackson sex scandal. The break made this season particularly unique, as many contestants continued to romantically pursue one another off-camera before filming resumed.

You were out of my league A post shared by Dean Michael Unglert 🌹 (@deanie_babies) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

So what’s going on between Unglert, Schulman and Lombard now? Well, Schulman, a 24-year-old dental hygienist, has been openly expressing her disappointment in Unglert on Twitter throughout the season.

“Dean I wasn’t angry then … I am now,” she tweeted Aug. 15. “Shade man.”

“Small glimpse into the conversations I’ve had … over and over again,” she added two weeks later.

Dean I wasn't angry then…. I am now. Shade man #BachelorInParadise — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 16, 2017

Small glimpse into the conversations I've had…… over and over again #BachelorinParadise — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) August 29, 2017

Safe to say, every girl can relate https://t.co/PSd9b8xqhV — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) September 5, 2017

Despite the many tears shed over Unglert, Schulman still has a sense of humor about the situation.

“So many of us have had a Dean in our life and so many of us have been a Kristina,” tweeted one fan on Monday night. “Which is why we’re all drunk tonight.”

“Top 5 tweets I’ve seen tonight,” responded Schulman.

Top 5 tweets I've seen tonight — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) September 5, 2017

As for Lombard? She doesn’t seem too pleased with Unglert, either.

“Watching it back, it’s cringeworthy,” she told Entertainment Tonight last week. “I don’t know, in terms of a relationship, how mature [Unglert] is.” In the moment, Lombard, 27, said she didn’t realize how much Unglert was stringing along both her and Schulman — but looking back, however, she thinks both women were “being misled.” “I think the break messed a lot of things up,” she said. “People didn’t know if the show would resume or not, so going back in, the couples that had started to form had to really reevaluate their relationships. I think when I came in, I definitely ruffled some feathers.” “I remember directly asking Kristina, ‘I know you guys went on a date. What happened?’ and she said, ‘Oh it went well’ … [she didn’t] say, ‘He’s off limits,’ or something,” Lombard continued. “[Unglert] said he felt like things were getting too serious too quickly and he wanted to take a step back and date other people.” Lombard admitted it was “still kind of a tough situation to be in” — and she certainly doesn’t think Unglert could handle being the next Bachelor. “Since it’s so hard for him to make up his mind between two women, I can only imagine how much more difficult it would be if you have 30 women to choose from,” she said. “I don’t know if [Unglert] is really ready to take on that role yet.”

Bachelor in Paradise continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.