The Bachelorette's Dean Unglert Says 'Family Is Family' as He Embraces His Estranged Father

Despite their differences, Dean Unglert is committed to having a relationship with his estranged father.

The former Bachelorette season 13 contestant — who recently found love with Lesley Murphy on Bachelor Winter Games — took to Instagram Monday and shared a smiling photo of himself and his dad standing side-by-side with their arms wrapped around each other outside of Two Rivers Cafe in Basalt, Colorado.

“Sometimes the apple actually does fall far from the tree,” Unglert captioned the photo. “But at the end of the day, family is family.”

Unglert and his father have long had a strained relationship. Last summer, Bachelorette audiences watched him confront his dad about failing to step up emotionally for his children after the loss of his wife to cancer. Unglert was just 15 years old when his mother passed, and his father has since remarried.

During the highly emotional episode, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay encouraged Unglert to talk to his dad about their issues. The whole thing ended with Dean’s father displeased with both his son and Lindsay for bringing the negative situation into his home.

His father — now a converted Kundalini yogi who goes by the name Paramroop — responded by claiming Unglert has “one f—ing foot stuck in the past,” and the hometown date fell apart.

In August, Unglert sat down with PEOPLE and said that his relationship with his dad was “pretty much the same,” adding that they “haven’t really discussed much. We’re working on it. I think that we just need to both grow up ourselves.”

Although their emotional conversation played out on TV, Unglert admitted, “These are conversations I never would have had had we not been in that situation, so I’m grateful for the opportunity to have had that conversation with my father.”

“It kind of sucks that there were cameras around I guess, but at the end of the day, it would have been just something else for me to shoulder had I not had the chance to speak up about it,” said Unglert.

Reflecting on his time on the series, Unglert said he “became much more in tune with my emotions” — and admitted to shedding lots of tears.

“Going into it — I cried a lot during the show. And they didn’t really show much of it, which is great,” he said with a laugh. “I became much more aware of my emotions, I guess, and my willingness to share the story of my mother and my family … I look at it as definitely a positive.”