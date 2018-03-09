Dean McDermott Seen at Lawyer's Office After Police Called to Tori Spelling's Doctor

Dean McDermott was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, leaving a lawyer’s office.

The 51-year-old actor, who has been married to Tori Spelling since 2006, was photographed wearing a pair of light denim jeans, a V-neck white shirt, a blue-grey blazer, brown leather boots and black-rimmed sunglasses.

His trip to the lawyer comes two days after police were reportedly called to Spelling’s doctor’s office to check on her wellbeing.

According to TMZ, McDermott called the cops to check up on his wife after she left their house on Wednesday. Three Ventura County Sheriff’s units reportedly surrounded a building in Thousand Oaks, California, at around 9:45 a.m., while Spelling, 44, was inside. TMZ also had video of McDermott standing outside the office, holding the couple’s 1-year-old baby.

TMZ reports that deputies located the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum at the doctor’s office, spoke to her and determined she and their kids were okay. Because no crime had been committed, no further action was taken.

Police and Spelling did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A week prior, police were dispatched over a “disturbance” at the family home. LAPD officer Rosario Herrera told PEOPLE police received a “call for service” at 7:17 a.m. on March 1, to Spelling’s Woodland Hills address. Officer Drake Madison said the situation ended up being a “domestic incident” and that “no crime” was committed. He could not confirm who placed the call.

According to the audio dispatch call obtained by The Blast and TMZ, the issue involved a “female” with a possible “mental illness.” TMZ also reported Spelling called police the night before because she thought someone was breaking into her house, but it turned out to be McDermott coming home.

The couple share five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and baby Beau, who turned 1 last week.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Spelling is “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed,” noting that it isn’t easy for her to juggle five young kids at home.

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” said another insider. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” added the insider. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”