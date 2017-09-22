Exclusive
Inside Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray's Fairytale Wedding — All the Stunning Details!
See all the stunning photos from Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray’s fairytale wedding
1 of 12
A GLEE-FULL DAY
Glee's Dean Geyer, 31, and Code Black's Jillian Murray, 33, wed in front of 75 of their closest family and friends in Santa Ynez, California, on Sept. 14.
2 of 12
PICTURE PERFECT
"She is the love of my life," Geyer, who did not see his bride until she walked down the aisle, told PEOPLE before the wedding. “She is gorgeous, strong, hardworking and always the life of the party.”
3 of 12
WITH THIS RING . . .
Geyer proposed last December after attending a Broadway play with a custom platinum and solitaire diamond ring.
4 of 12
A SPECIAL GUEST
The couple's adorable pup Lyric walked down the aisle ahead of mom and dad.
5 of 12
FAIRYTALE WEDDING
Geyer and Murray wed at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California. "We wanted it to be open so you can see the stars and appreciate where you are out in the middle of nowhere," Geyer says.
6 of 12
CHEERS TO THE NEWLYWEDS
The newlyweds enlisted Rrivre Davies of Rrivre Works to build a custom bar for their reception. They served guests Clementine de Provence rosé, signature drinks from On the Rocks Cocktails and red and white wine from Fess Parker Winery.
7 of 12
STUNNING CELEBRATION
Davies also built a custom structure complete with chandeliers for the couple's wedding reception.
The overall theme of the wedding — planned by LVL Weddings — was "super glamorous in nature," Murray says.
8 of 12
DIG IN
The reception featured elegant linens by Mod Mix, rose gold candles by DayNa Decker, flowers by Precious & Blooming and lighting by Bella Vista Designs.
The self-proclaimed "foodies" splurged on fresh ingredients and a decadent menu by Field to Table catering and kicked off cocktail hour with bacon-wrapped dates, truffle mac 'n' cheese and grilled cheese dippers with tomato soup.
9 of 12
FOREVER LOVE
"I thought I'd already seen Jillian at her most gorgeous, but her in that dress walking down the aisle took the meaning of hot to the next level!" Geyer says.
The couple walked down the aisle to live music by the Santa Barbara String Quartet.
10 of 12
SWEET TREAT
Murray and Geyer cut into three wedding cakes — butterscotch, cookie dough and brownie-flavored — created by Enjoy Cupcakes. Sitting on Sarah Stands cakestands, the cakes were topped with custom DOOB3d cake toppers featuring the couple and their dog Lyric.
Guests were also able to indulge in a Nespresso coffee bar and took home treats by Tate's Bake Shop.
11 of 12
HUSBAND AND WIFE
The newlyweds shared their first dance to Lonestar's "Amazed."
12 of 12
SWEET SERENADE
"Having my husband write me the most beautiful vows and then sing to me later in the evening was the highlight of the entire event," Murray says.
