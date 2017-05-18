'Obviously Intoxicated' Deadliest Catch Star Sig Hansen Cuffed for Alleged Uber Assault: Police

Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen was arrested early Thursday morning following an alleged altercation with an Uber driver.

According to a police report from the Seattle Police Department in Seattle, Washington, the driver told authorities that he picked up two men and two women, “who had requested a ride from the 2200 block of Northwest Market Street to an address outside of Seattle in Shoreline.”

The driver alleges that the trip was canceled in the application, and he asked the passengers to request another ride. The Uber driver claims that the passengers offered cash — which are against Uber’s rules — and he stopped the car so that the passengers would exit the vehicle.

In the police report, the driver alleges that Hansen “kicked the outside of the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a dent” and also claims Hansen spat on his head and on the back of the driver’s seat.

The Uber driver then contacted police — according to the police report, the officer “observed several droplets of apparently fresh-looking saliva on the back of the driver’s headrest” and damage to the vehicle — “leading officers to contact Hansen at his residence in Shoreline.”

Two officers then went to Hansen’s home, noting in the police report that he was “obviously intoxicated.”

“[Hansen] vociferously declared that he did not know what I was talking about, that he got a ride from ‘an Uber guy … he took me home, we’re here, we had Norwegian Independence Day, everybody’s happy, I’ve got my family home, we’re safe and sound, that’s it!” officers claim Hansen told them, according to the police report.

Although Hansen initially denied the confrontation, he was handcuffed and arrested and allegedly told officers that he would pay for the damage to the vehicle.

Hansen was transported to King County Jail, where he was booked for assault and property destruction.

Discovery had no comment, and a legal representative for Hansen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.