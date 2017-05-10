FIRST LOOK: Vanessa Williams Goes Full 50 Cent with a Twist of The View for Daytime Divas

Vanessa Williams is back on the small screen, and she has swag!

In an exclusive First Look at VH1’s new show Daytime Divas, the actress and singer does a sassed-up riff on 50 Cent‘s 2003 hit “P.I.M.P.”

In the teaser, Williams’ character Maxine Robinson — who hosts a View-like daytime talk series called The Lunch Hour — struts down the corridors of the show’s set singing, “I don’t care what the haters might say. I’m only doing things my way … because I’m proud to be a D-I-V-A.”

Joining this “Head Bitch in Charge” on the panel are Tichina Arnold as Mo Evans, Fiona Gubelmann as Heather Flynn-Kellog, Camille Guaty as Nina and Chloe Bridges as Kibby Ainsley.

FROM COINAGE: This Is How Long You’ll Have to Work to Make as Much Money as Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

Daytime Divas was inspired by former View co-host and Divas executive producer Star Jones‘ novel Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction, which lifted the curtain on all the catfights, backstabbing and power battles in the world of daytime TV.

Take notes on how she slays when Daytime Divas premieres June 5 on VH1.