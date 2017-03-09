Dax Shepard Searched 'Murdering My Husband' Tips on Kristen Bell's Phone — Now She's Asking Dateline's Keith Morrison for Help

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Kristen Bell better hope nothing suspicious happens to Dax Shepard any time soon. For one, he’s her husband of more than three years and the father of her two daughters. But more importantly, Shepard may have framed Bell for murder.

“My husband is a bit of a jokester and once searched on my phone, ‘How to get away with murdering my husband,’” Bell explained to Keith Morrison, whom EW set her up to interview in honor of Dateline‘s 25th anniversary. “If he ends up dead, how much trouble do you think I’m in?”

Morrison, a long-time Dateline correspondent who has worked on many a murder mystery story, didn’t exactly have good news for Bell. “Well, you’re in trouble anyway for even thinking about it,” Morrison said. “If anything at all happens to him, it’s your phone, it doesn’t say who Googled it.”

Though the Good Place star continued to insist the search wasn’t her doing, Morrison did have some advice to offer up on the matter: “You know about antifreeze, right?”

