Dax Shepard Shares Cute Throwback Pic with Kristen Bell: ‘Thanks for Being an Optimist, Honey’

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. Whether walking the red carpet or goofing off in their Samsung commercials, the pair are still smitten after three years of marriage and nine years together.

They also have a habit of sharing adorable shots of their love to Instagram — like the cute throwback Shepard, 42, posted on Sunday.

The pic features a smiling Bell, 36, sitting on Shepard’s lap — though Shepard himself isn’t smiling. That’s because he was chewing tobacco.

He explained in the post’s caption. “9 years ago,” he wrote. “And unfortunately that bottom lip isn’t from injections, it’s Skoal.”

“That’s right, I landed @kristenanniebell while in the throes of a nasty dip habit,” he continued. “Thanks for being an optimist, honey.”

Shepard and Bell began dating in late 2007, before tying the knot in October 2013. They share two daughters: Lincoln, 3, and Delta, 2.

They may be head over heels for one another now, but it wasn’t love at first sight when they met. Shepard said he was taken aback by Bell’s “unbridled happiness” when they first met in 2007 at a birthday dinner for mutual friends.

“When I met her and her friends, I was suspicious of their unbridled happiness,” he told Good Housekeeping magazine. “I thought, ‘Something stinks here; they’re in a cult.’ “