The Stars of Dawson's Creek: Where Are They Now?

Will There Ever Be a Dawson's Creek Reunion? Here's Everything the Cast Has Said About It
We're catching up with Dawson, Joey, Pacey and the rest of the gang
1 of 11
JAMES VAN DER BEEK
Dawson Leery himself, now 40, has filled most of his time with television pursuits, including ABC's comedy Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23, on which he played a version of himself — and scored a Teen Choice Award nomination, harkening back to his Dawson's days. The CSI: Cyber star has four kids with wife Kimberly Brook, 35: Olivia, 6; Joshua, 5; Annabel, 3; and Emilia, who got a touching social media post from her proud dad for her first birthday earlier this year. When it comes to nostalgia for Dawson's, Van Der Beek isn't too keen on revisiting the series. "It's something I did so long ago," he previously said. "It's something I feel a real distance from, to be honest."
2 of 11
KATIE HOLMES
The Capeside High valedictorian, of course, is headed back to school. Holmes, who portrayed brainy love interest Joey Potter in Dawson's, enrolled in the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program at Harvard University, learning skills to implement in her company Noelle Productions Inc. Aside from raising 11-year-old Suri (and testing the waters with rumored romantic partner Jamie Foxx), Holmes, 38, devotes much of her time to film and TV, including multiple stints portraying Jackie Kennedy. Holmes harbors fond Dawson's memories, previously saying it was a "special show and I loved every minute of it."
3 of 11
JOSHUA JACKSON
Now the star of Showtime's The Affair where he bears all (emotionally and physically), Jackson, 39, thinks a Dawson's reboot would be "shocking" to fans. "We are not cute kids anymore," he joked on Ellen. "It's been a long time. I mean, we're holding up okay, but I think if you put the four of us now next to the four of us them, it might be a little shocking." Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in the series, recently split from longtime love Diane Kruger, but was spotted with a mystery brunette earlier this year.
4 of 11
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Once Capeside's resident occasional bad girl, Williams, 36, has found the most big-screen success from the core Dawson's cast. With four Oscar nominations to her name — the most recent for her brief yet memorable performance in last year's Manchester By the Sea — Williams will portray rock star Janis Joplin in an upcoming film. Williams has one daughter, 11-year-old Matilda Rose, with late actor Heath Ledger. Hopes for a Dawson's reboot are also lost on Williams, whose character Jen Lindley (SPOILER ALERT) didn't make it to the series finale alive. "I would have to come back as a ghost — or put a lot of filters on the camera, and I'll do flashback scenes," she previously said.
5 of 11
MEREDITH MONROE
Since her days as high-strung Andie McPhee, Monroe, 48, has built her television-acting résumé with recurring roles on Criminal Minds and Hart of Dixie, and guest spots on a crop of other popular series. Monroe witnessed Dawson saying, "I do" by attending costar James Van Der Beek's first wedding in 2003.
6 of 11
KERR SMITH
After playing Jack McPhee, the gay older brother to Andie who slowly becomes more comfortable in his sexuality, Smith, 45, landed roles on The Fosters, Life Unexpected and Charmed. Kerr's favorite memory from Dawson's comes from the actors' group trips to the beach. "In the summer we as a cast would go to Masonboro Island, (North Carolina). We'd get out the grill and go Jet Skiing and swimming. It was the most fun I ever had in my life," he previously told PEOPLE.
7 of 11
BUSY PHILIPPS
Philipps, 38, has graduated to motherhood since her days as Audrey Liddell, Joey's college roommate. The Cougar Town star has two daughters, Cricket and Birdie, with husband Marc Silverstein. Philipps told fans on Instagram that most of her income comes from social media sponsored content rather than acting gigs. Unfortunately, even after rallying audience support for her pilot Sacket Sisters costarring Casey Wilson, NBC passed on the project. Thankfully she has Dawson's bestie Michelle Williams to turn to; the pair frequent red carpets together and reunite for girls' days out.
8 of 11
JOHN WESLEY SHIPP
Dawson's dad is now father to another iconic TV protagonist, Barry Allen, on The CW's The Flash, a superhero that Shipp, 62, portrayed on television in the '90s.
9 of 11
MARY-MARGARET HUMES
Since her days as Dawson's anchorwoman mom, Humes, 63, has done several Hallmark and Lifetime TV movies. Earlier this year she served as "best man" for friend Louis van Amstel during his wedding to Dancing with the Stars pro Joshua Lancaster.
10 of 11
NINA REPETA
Repeta, 49, hasn't done much acting since playing big sis to Katie Holmes. The mother of one is married to Mike Repeta and has sparked a small music career, singing everything from the blues to jazz.
11 of 11
MARY BETH PEIL
Grams has kept busy since the curtain closed on Dawson's. Peil, who celebrated her 77th birthday earlier this month, had a recurring role on The Good Wife and many turns on Broadway, most recently as the Dowager Empress in Anastasia.
