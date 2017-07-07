The Stars of Dawson's Creek: Where Are They Now?

JOSHUA JACKSON

Now the star of Showtime's The Affair where he bears all (emotionally and physically), Jackson, 39, thinks a Dawson's reboot would be "shocking" to fans. "We are not cute kids anymore," he joked on Ellen. "It's been a long time. I mean, we're holding up okay, but I think if you put the four of us now next to the four of us them, it might be a little shocking." Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in the series, recently split from longtime love Diane Kruger, but was spotted with a mystery brunette earlier this year.