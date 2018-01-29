David Schwimmer Explains Why He 'Really' Doubts a Friends Reunion Will Ever Happen

Could this be any more disappointing?

In a feverish age of reboots and revivals bringing back a steady stream of ’90s TV shows, there’s one beloved sitcom that hasn’t gotten the revamp-treatment: Friends. On Monday, David Schwimmer gave his take on the possibility of reuniting the Central Perk gang while promoting his new sexual harassment PSA campaign, #ThatsHarassment, on Megyn Kelly Today.

“Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers,” quipped Schwimmer, 51, who played Ross Geller on the hit NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994-2004.

“I doubt it — I really doubt it,” he added. “But thank you for asking, and moving on!”

Lisa Kudrow shot down the idea of a reunion for similar reasons last year during an interview with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie.

“Do you think you it would ever happen?” asked Guthrie. “Do you think you could get the group together?

The cast of Friends Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank?Getty

“Me personally? No,” said Kudrow, 54. “But we have convened, privately, for dinner, and it was great.”

“I don’t see [an official reunion] happening,” she admitted. “It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”