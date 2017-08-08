David Letterman Returning to TV with Netflix Talk Show

He’s coming back: David Letterman is set to return to television with a new talk show on Netflix.

The six-episode series will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.” Each episode will have a long-form interview with a single guest, breaking away from the quick quip-and-pitch style of the late-night broadcast talk show interview.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

“Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

Letterman, of course, was the original host NBC’s Late Night and CBS’ The Late Show, and is credited as the longest-running host in U.S. late night TV history, having spent 33 years and 6,028 episodes under his belt.

The new as-yet-untitled series will premiere in 2018.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com