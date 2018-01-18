One fan’s dream wedding is going to get a little stranger.

David Harbour agreed to officiate a fan’s wedding on the condition that she meet a certain set of requirements.

A fan named Ericka asked Harbour, 42, on Monday, “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!”

And the Stranger Things actor answered, tweeting, “125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes.”

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

After that, Twitter got to work making Ericka’s dream come true. On Wednesday, Harbour’s tweet had reached more than 125,000 retweets (it was over 131,000 by the time of publication).

The star responded to Ericka on Twitter again on Wednesday after he saw that he just might have to get ordained to officiate her wedding.

Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us… https://t.co/Ht0kDCl5hz — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 18, 2018

“Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us…,” he tweeted.

Harbour, who is set to star Hellboy, might have a plus-one to the wedding. The actor was recently photographed with Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress Alison Sudol at the Golden Globe Awards.

The pair were also each others’ plus one at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel the previous day.

Alsion Sudol and David Harbour at the 2018 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The actor revealed what he found most sexy in a partner to Women’s Health in October, admitting he found it attractive when someone knew how to eat a sandwich.

“I think about the sexuality of various generations, and I feel like we’re getting less sexy,” Harbour said. “I look back to the ‘70s and ‘80s and of course we always want to see a beautiful body, but there’s something about showing the sexuality of someone who lives their life, somebody who knows how to eat a sandwich, who occasionally lets this kind of demon out of them — I want more of that.”

“Those are the people I find sexy,” he continued. “I want to bring love handles and eating sandwiches back.”

Asked what he personally was looking for in a woman — besides an affinity for sandwiches — Harbour described himself as “easily swept away, but I’m trying not to be as much. I’m better at the fantasy of relationships than I am at the daily real life, but I’m trying to steer myself into a realist. What I find most exciting now is sharp, intelligent, insightful women. People who are deep thinkers, who have sort of a weird way of looking at the universe, are wildly attractive to me. So if I can find one of those gals who can stand me, then maybe I might have something.”