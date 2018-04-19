Teen Mom’s David Eason mom-shamed costar Leah Messer for allowing her daughter to wear makeup.

The mother of three, 25, shared a photo of herself and her daughter’s Aliannah and Aleeah at the latter’s cheer competition.

Messer smiled in the photo, writing, “There isn’t anything in the world I love more than being their Momma! #twins #beingamom #beingamomisthebest #iloveit #ilovethem #mygirls #myworld #mylife #family #sisters #bestfriends.”

RELATED: Teen Mom Stars’ Best Clap-Backs at Mommy-Shamers

Eason, who was fired by MTV in February after making alleged homophobic comments on Twitter, shamed her in the comments, writing, “I can’t believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup.”

Corey Simms is Messer’s ex and the father of their twin daughters.

Messer responded to his comment, writing, “@easondavid88 why are you even commenting on my post?”

Other people responded to Eason as well, with one person asking him, “So you’re slamming another dad? Low.”

He responded with, “No she just probably didn’t ask him if it was okay first,” and added, “I doubt he would allow that.”

RELATED: ‘I Finally Snagged a Good Man’ — Teen Mom‘s Jenelle Evans on Finding Love with David Eason After a String of Broken Relationships

Instagram

This is not the first time Eason has caused controversy.

In February, he allegedly wrote a series of homophobic tweets referring to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

His Twitter account was taken down, and MTV fired him from Teen Mom 2 in which he starred alongside wife Jenelle Evans.

A Twitter user told Eason to stop “glorifying assault rifles” and to teach his children “how to solve problems without calling people names or using force.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant with Daughter Ensley

Eason allegedly responded with, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Michael Loccisano/Getty

A different Twitter user asked Eason if he was going to teach his children “to hate gay and transgender people.”

“No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way,” he allegedly responded. “If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

A representative for Evans and Eason did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.