MTV Fires Teen Mom 2's David Eason After Alleged Homophobic Rant on Twitter

Teen Mom 2‘s David Eason has been fired from MTV’s hit reality show after he allegedly posted a series of homophobic tweets this week.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

“With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

A representative for Evans and Eason did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Teen Mom fans took to social media to protest Eason’s involvement with the show after he allegedly referred to gay and transgender people as “abominations.”

Since the controversy, Eason’s Twitter account has been taken down but screenshots of the alleged tweets have been circulating on social media.

@PerezHilton can you use your platform to call out @mtv for allowing this man on one of their shows?! Please!! His name is David Eason and is featured on teen mom 2 pic.twitter.com/P4aSJBpuEl — carrie c. sloan (@WomackCarrie) February 19, 2018

Eason shared a news story about the possibility of allowing people with concealed carry permits to bring guns to school property, allegedly tweeting, “It only makes sense to protect our kids the proper way… the only way we know how.”

When a Twitter user suggested people use “education” and “intentional parenting” as ways to protect children instead of with weapons, Eason allegedly replied, “No, you are wrong. Please tell me sir, how do you propose we make all of America start being better parents? Or are you a monkeys uncle?”

The Twitter user told Eason to stop “glorifying assault rifles” and to teach his children “how to solve problems without calling people names or using force.”

Eason allegedly responded with, “And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

A different Twitter user asked Eason if he was going to teach his children “to hate gay and transgender people.”

“No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way,” he allegedly responded. “If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

On Tuesday, his wife Jenelle Evans issued a statement to TMZ defending her husband.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on,” she said. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left. We are sorry for the comments that were made.”

Evans’ relationship with Eason was a point of contention on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2: Evans, 26, threatened to quit the show after an episode exposing the couple’s marital tensions aired. Evans later told PEOPLE that she couldn’t stop crying after watching it and felt as though she is “always portrayed as ‘the bad one’ to them no matter how much I change.”