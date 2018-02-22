David Cross Supports Arrested Development Costar Jeffrey Tambor Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

David Cross is still standing behind Jeffrey Tambor — and so are some of their Arrested Development costars.

Following the news that the Amazon had fired the 73-year-old actor after launching an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against the actor by guest star Trace Lysette as well as a former assistant, Cross voiced his support for Tambor.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him — from the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them,” Cross, 53, told amNewYork in an interview published Monday.

Tambor has said he was “profoundly disappointed” over the way both Amazon and Transparent creator Jill Soloway handled the situation.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” Tambor said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly at the time.

“I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set,” he added.

He continued, “As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

The same day Amazon parted ways with Tambor, Soloway spoke of her “respect and admiration” for Tambor’s accusers.

“We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community,” she said in a statement, according to EW. “We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”