David Copperfield Implores People to Not 'Rush to Judge' Those Accused of Sexual Misconduct

David Copperfield has asked people to imagine what it is like to be falsely accused of sexual misconduct while addressing the importance of the #MeToo movement.

The illusionist took to Twitter on Wednesday, calling the movement “important”, “crucial and long overdue” but then addressed how he felt when his world was “turned upside down” after being accused of rape.

“We all want people who feel they’ve been victims of sexual misconduct to be empowered, and as a rule we should listen, so more will feel comfortable coming forward. It’s important,” he wrote.

“But imagine what it’s like, believing in the movement, and having also been falsely accused publicly in the past. To have your life and your family’s life turned upside down.”

“I’ve lived with years of news reports about me being accused of fabricated, heinous acts, with few telling the story of the accuser getting arrested, and my innocence. Knowing that false accusers can negatively impact the believability of others and are a true disservice to those who have been victims of sexual misconduct, I didn’t draw attention to it.”

Copperfield finished his lengthy post by asking people not to be swift to judge.

“So while I weather another storm, I want the movement to continue to flourish. Always listen, and consider everything carefully, but please for everyone’s sake don’t rush to judgment.”

In 2007, Copperfield, 61, former Miss Washington USA, Lacey Carroll, accused him of sexually assaulting her at his Bahamas home.

Carroll claimed she met Copperfield at a show in Kennewick, Wash., in January 2007, when he pulled her out of the audience. She complained that when she visited his island that summer, he attacked and sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her, leaving her extremely traumatized.

Charges were never filed against Copperfield and Carroll was later arrested for allegedly falsely claiming another person assaulted her.