David Cassidy Says He’s ‘Touched’ by Support After Revealing Dementia Battle

After David Cassidy revealed to PEOPLE in February that he is battling dementia, the star says he’s been moved by the outpouring of support he’s received.

The 66-year-old actor and singer, best known for his role as Keith Partridge on the 1970s series The Partridge Family, tells PEOPLE: “I was particularly touched by the lovely personal notes from Harry Connick Jr. and Katie Couric, who are two of my favorite people.”

He said that he also heard from his Partridge costar Danny Bonaduce, who he says “reached out privately and publicly to offer kind words, encouragement and support.

Added Cassidy, “He’s always been like my little brother.”

Cassidy added he has also received some “wonderful recommendations” and outreach from various medical facilities, doctors and the Alzheimer’s Association.

The singer, who has plans to record a studio album, performed his final concert on March 4 and says the past weeks have “been an amazing time filled with ups and downs.”

He wrote on his website on March 8: “I have my good days and very occasionally a bad day.”