David Cassidy's Final Concert: Star Gives Last Show After Ending Tour Because of Dementia

It’s the end of an era.

On Saturday, David Cassidy stepped onto the stage one last time to perform his final concert of his final tour at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City.

Prior to his last show, Cassidy took to his website to share a message about why he chose to end his musical career in New York City, writing, “I’m overwhelmed with the loving, caring, supportive reaction to the fact I have the early stages of dementia. I want every single person who will ever read this, or hear this, to know that their love and care for me, and concern for me, means everything in the world.”

“I’ve chosen for 2017 to finish where I began, and where I was born, in the city of Manhattan, in New York, at BB Kings in just more than a few days. I intend to put the touring aspect of my life to rest,” he continued. “I’m one of the more fortunate human beings, let alone actors, songwriters, singers, musicians, producers, creators in that I’ve had a lifetime of living my dreams. Without you all I would have very little. I am now a very, very, very heart-full rich man.”

Cassidy ended his letter to fans by saying he will not disappear.

“No longer rich or wealthy but rich in spirit and heart and mind and love,” he wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and from the top of my head to my toes IOU a very significant debt for my happiness. Happy trails. I promise I won’t disappear.”

It’s been a trying month for the the 66-year-old former Partridge Family star. He recently revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that he is battling dementia. After coming to terms with the memory loss disease, Cassidy told PEOPLE that he was ready to stop touring as a musician to concentrate on his health and happiness.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he said. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”