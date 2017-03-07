David Cassidy's Nephew Auditions on The Voice — See Whose Team He Picks!

Music runs in the family!

David Cassidy‘s nephew Jack wowed viewers and fans with his blind audition on Monday’s The Voice, and successfully moved on to the battle rounds.

While playing the keys, the 18-year-old — who is also the grandson of Partridge Family‘s Shirley Jones — belted out Joan Osborne’s 1995 hit “One of Us” to sway coaches Adam Levine and Alicia Keys to turn their red chairs.

During the show, Jack, who grew up listening to Elton John and the Beatles, revealed that one of the reasons he liked the idea of a blind audition was because the coaches were not immediately aware of his family connections.

“So stoked and grateful to have this opportunity. God is good!” tweeted the son of actress Melissa Hurley and Patrick Cassidy (who is David’s paternal half-brother).

Jack’s Voice episode comes two weeks after his uncle David revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that he had been diagnosed with dementia, a disease his grandfather and mother also battled.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” the 66-year-old singer and actor said of his diagnosis.

Jones was the matriarch of The Partridge Family clan, taking on the role of widowed mother-of-five Shirley Renfrew Partridge. Before starring on the hit show alongside her real-life stepson, David Cassidy, Jones, now 82 — who had a musical background — garnered critical acclaim and an Oscar for her Best Supporting Actress performance in Elmer Gantry.