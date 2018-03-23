David Cassidy's Ex-Girlfriend Wants $15K from His Estate Over Unpaid Loan

David Cassidy‘s ex-girlfriend is looking to be paid back.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Maura Rossi filed paperwork last month requesting that the late star’s estate pay her the $15,000 she loaned him on April 23, 2014.

Cassidy’s estate has yet to respond to her request and did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rossi didn’t list a reason behind the loan; it is simply described as a “personal loan.” According to The Blast, Rossi met Cassidy in 2012, and the two started dating after he filed for divorce from his wife of 23 years, Susan Shifrin.

David Cassidy and Maura Rossi Wilfredo Lee/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: David Cassidy — Looking Back at the Late Teen Heartthrob’s Ups and Downs

Cassidy died of organ failure Nov. 21 at the age of 67. He had been in intensive care since he was hospitalized for liver and kidney failure the week prior.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

As previously reported, Cassidy left $150,000 worth of assets to his only son, Beau, 26, with his three half-siblings granted music memorabilia. His estranged daughter Katie was left out of the will, though it’s important to note that the will was drafted in 2004, and Katie, 31, had an up-and-down relationship with her father.

In January, his estate was sued for over $120,000 by multiple Florida lawyers who claimed the late actor owes them money in unpaid legal bills. Cassidy’s estate objected to the claims.

During his final in-depth interview with PEOPLE in February 2016, the Partridge Family star discussed his dementia diagnosis but brushed off any monetary problems.

“The financial part is not an issue,” he said.