David Cassidy's Estate Sued for Over $120,000 Claimed as Unpaid Legal Bills

David Cassidy‘s estate if being sued by multiple Florida lawyers who claim the late actor owes them money.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Cassidy’s trustee and personal representative of his estate recently filed paperwork objecting to two claims: One filed by law firm Rodier & Rodier, and one filed by lawyer Damaso W. Saavedra.

Rodier & Rodier claims Cassidy owes $102,834 for legal services, and Saavedra claims he owes $19,006.02.

Rodier & Rodier reportedly sued Cassidy in 2013, but his 2015 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing put their pending lawsuit on hold. According to The Blast, his bankruptcy was dismissed, but his debt was not discharged.

“David filed for bankruptcy a couple of years ago,” Cassidy’s rep confirms to PEOPLE. “That bill was part of the bankruptcy.”

The personal representative of Cassidy’s estate is objecting to both claims and refusing to pay the creditors, giving Rodier & Rodier and Saavedra each 30 days to file an action on the claim against the estate. According to the documents, if the claimant fails to bring such an action within the time stated, no action or proceeding on the claim may be brought against the personal representative, and the claim will be barred without any court order.

As previously reported, Cassidy left $150,000 worth of assets to his only son, Beau, 26, with his three half-siblings granted music memorabilia. His estranged daughter Katie was left out of the will — “It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy,” he wrote — but it’s important to note that the will was drafted in 2004, and Katie, 31, had an up-and-down relationship with her father.

Cassidy died of organ failure Nov. 21 at the age of 67. He had been in intensive care since he was hospitalized for liver and kidney failure the week prior.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

During his final in-depth interview with PEOPLE in February 2016, the late Partridge Family star discussed his dementia diagnosis but brushed off any monetary problems.

“The financial part is not an issue,” the former teen idol said.