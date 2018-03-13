Shannon Beador‘s estranged husband David has responded to her divorce filing.

In court documents filed March 9 to Orange County Superior Court and obtained by The Blast, David, 53, is challenging the child custody, child support and spousal support requests from the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who filed for primary physical custody of their three daughters: Sophie Beador, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

According to the court documents, David — who wed Shannon on September 16, 2000 and separated September 20, 2017 — is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children. Shannon did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I am requesting the Court enter an order providing for joint legal custody and award me 50 percent physical custody of the children. Such orders would serve the children’s best interests. While the children (Stella and Adeline) have resided with Shannon, since separation, the children, on several occasions have refused to talk or see me,” the documents state. “This behavior has been tolerated in Shannon’s home and is not in the best interests of the children. I have requested they spend nights with me however they have expressed concerns for their mother in this event.”

David also claims in the documents that “Shannon is not fostering or encouraging a healthy father child relationship. Moreover, Shannon’s employment encourages excess drinking and extended travel to which Shannon has chosen not to inform me and make accommodations for the kids to stay with me while she is away.”

He is also requesting that the “court enter guideline child support and Santa Clara guideline temporary spousal support.”

“Shannon earns between $500,00 and $600,00 per year. … She again perjured herself stating I earned ‘five times’ the amount she earns. In fact, my salary is $5,000 per week, $262,000 per year and I take distributions averaging approximately $175,000 per year. My ‘take-home’ pay is thus less than what Shannon makes,” the documents state.

Additionally, David is asking that Shannon “pay her own legal fees.”

“I have paid Shannon’s attorneys fees and costs that I am aware of to date as she was not working under her new employment contract,” the documents state. “She has now presumably signed that contract and is getting her salary paid monthly. I no longer control her finances. She now has the financial capacity to pay her own attorney fees and whatever forensics the court wishes to be done.”

The father of three has requested that “the court order Shannon’s estate including future business endeavors and endorsements be valued. My participation and funding of her reality television career allows my right to whatever the Court deems appropriate of the estate value, just as the Court does with my company valuation and rights Shannon has to the amount ascertained to be due her from my business.”

He also claims: “Any current filming has not aired so her current popularity is a direct result of my participation in that show.”

The president of Beador Construction Company has also requested that the court “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable” to himself by Shannon.

Last fall, Shannon exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she had separated from David after 17 years of marriage; she filed for divorce in early December.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon said in a statement announcing her separation.

“I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties,” she continued. “You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”