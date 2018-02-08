Darren Criss Says Engagement 'Was a Long Time Coming' — and Reveals He 'Waited' to Announce It

Darren Criss is opening up about proposing to longtime girlfriend Mia Swier, saying it “was a long time coming” after the two dated for over seven years.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor, 31, told Esquire.com in an interview published Wednesday that he and Swier “waited a while before we announced it.”

“I had a whole thing written, like, ‘Usually I don’t like talking about my private life…’ which I really don’t — I was really allergic to it for a while,” he said.

“Eventually, I got over myself and realized that it’s just the best way to let people know.”

Criss shared a photo of the two on Instagram and Twitter in January, writing, “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together.”

Darren Criss Kathryn Wirsing/Esquire.com

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” the former Glee star added.

Darren Criss Kathryn Wirsing/Esquire.com

While it is unclear when the proposal took place, Criss and Swier last attended the Los Angeles premiere of the FX series in Hollywood together on Jan. 8. At the time, the writer was seen without an engagement ring.

In a 2013 interview, Criss briefly talked about their relationship, saying, “Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time. I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”

Swier attended New York University’s Steinhardt School of Media Studies and Television Production and has worked for networks such as Fox and Showtime.

Criss is currently starring in the FX show Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered famed fashion designer, Gianni Versace.