Daphne Oz Leaving The Chew After Six Seasons

Daphne Oz has taken her last bite out of The Chew.

The TV host took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she would be leaving the weekday cooking talk show after six seasons.

“It has been an incredible 6 seasons with the @abcthechew crew, and I am honored to always be a part of this wild family of 5!” she captioned a smiling photo of herself cutting a cake on The Chew stage alongside her co-hosts.

“Thank you for being the BEST audience, and for spending your lunch time with me 💋,” she concluded.

Though Oz, 31, is saying goodbye to her post on the ABC program, she will soon be saying hello to motherhood — for the third time!

Oz — a New York Times bestselling author, is the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and recently became a brand ambassador for Dress Barn — confirmed on her Instagram page in June that she and her husband, John Jovanovic, would be welcoming another child this winter.

“Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter,” she wrote alongside the photo, which showcased her burgeoning belly. “Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!!”

The pair are already parents to daughter Philomena Bijou, 3, and son Jovan Jr., 17 months.

The Chew airs weekdays (1 p.m. ET) on ABC.