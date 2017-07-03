Danny Trejo Pleads with ‘Whoever Has’ Donal Logue’s Missing Daughter Jade to Let Her Safely Return Home

Danny Trejo is making a public plea to anyone with information about Donal Logue‘s missing daughter.

The actor, who appeared opposite Donal in both Reindeer Games (2000) and more recently in the FX drama Sons of Anarchy, recorded an emotional video that was shared to Twitter on Monday, in which he asked that Jade Logue be returned home safely.

“This is Danny Trejo. Whoever has Jade, I want to plead with you, please just drop her off anywhere. She’ll find her way home,” Trejo, 73, began the Twitter video, which was also shared by the Gotham actor.

“It’s gotten a lot bigger than you thought,” he continued. “I know you don’t want to get the people that you’re dealing with in trouble, so please just drop her off.”

He concluded: “There’ll be no questions asked. We’ll find her.”

message from @officialDannyT about Jade's disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/OhUCSr7Jqr — donal logue (@donallogue) July 3, 2017

If you have any information on Jade Logue, contact NYPD Det. Liuzzi at 718-636-6547 or tip line 800-577-8477. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SKK5YT77e9 — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 3, 2017

Donal also urged those who may be with 16-year-old Jade to allow her to return home: “message from @ officialDannyT about Jade’s disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked.”

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department previously told PEOPLE that they are continuing to look into the missing person’s report filed for Donal’s child Arlo, who also goes by Jade.

The spokesperson said Jade, who was wearing a green sweatshirt, went missing last Monday at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. “According to our complaint, the teen went to meet a friend and did not return home,” said the spokesperson. “The teen was reported [missing] Tuesday morning.”

In his latest social media post amid the hunt for Jade, Donal, 51, uploaded a sweet photo of Jade to Facebook on Saturday alongside a lengthy message in which he targeted some who may have posed as Jade’s friends.

“This is my daughter, Jade. It’s one of my favorite photos of her taken from a happier time,” he wrote. “I love all people and have met tons, but honestly (I’m biased) there’s never been a more loving, innocent, cuddly child than Jade.”

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade),” Donal wrote. “But there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting souls. We want you home Jade.”

He continued: “Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her — clearly this thing has become big and crazy … The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated. It’s okay. Just drop her off.”