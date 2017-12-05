Netflix Fires Danny Masterson Amid Sexual Assault Allegations: Report

Netflix has reportedly ousted Danny Masterson from the scripted comedy The Ranch amid multiple allegations of sexual assault against the actor.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” the streaming service said in a statement obtained by the Huffington Post. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Masterson, 41, will still appear in the second half of season 2, due Dec. 15, and could return for parts of the previously announced third season as the streaming giant writes him out of the Ashton Kutcher comedy.

Masterson’s departure comes amid mounting pressure over claims by four women who have accused the actor of sexual assault. The That ’70s Show alum is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney. A rep for Masterson has previously denied the allegations of sexual assault.

The news of Masterson’s firing comes one day after the Huffington Post reported that a Netflix executive unknowingly told one of Masterson’s accusers on Sunday that higher-ups at the company don’t think the allegations are credible. Netflix confirmed to the outlet that Andy Yeatman, its director of global kids content, made those “careless” and “uninformed” comments, but noted that he was not initially aware that the woman he was speaking to had accused Masterson of rape.