Twitter Deems Danny DeVito as Red M&M 'Best Casting Since Morgan Freeman as God'

M&M’s hit the sweet spot with its Super Bowl LII commercial featuring Danny DeVito playing one of the bite-sized treats, and the internet ate it up.
“How the heck did it take this long to cast Danny DeVito as an M&M?” one user wrote of the clip, which sees DeVito — transformed into a piece of candy — taking to the streets to ask passersby if they want to “eat” him. Another observed: “Danny DeVito as the human form of the red m&m is the best casting since Morgan Freeman as God.”
See what the rest of Twitter is saying about the hilarious ad below.