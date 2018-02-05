Twitter Deems Danny DeVito as Red M&M 'Best Casting Since Morgan Freeman as God'

Joey Nolfi
February 04, 2018 08:31 PM
This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly

M&M’s hit the sweet spot with its Super Bowl LII commercial featuring Danny DeVito playing one of the bite-sized treats, and the internet ate it up.

“How the heck did it take this long to cast Danny DeVito as an M&M?” one user wrote of the clip, which sees DeVito — transformed into a piece of candy — taking to the streets to ask passersby if they want to “eat” him. Another observed: “Danny DeVito as the human form of the red m&m is the best casting since Morgan Freeman as God.”

See what the rest of Twitter is saying about the hilarious ad below.

