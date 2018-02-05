Twitter Deems Danny DeVito as Red M&M 'Best Casting Since Morgan Freeman as God'

M&M’s hit the sweet spot with its Super Bowl LII commercial featuring Danny DeVito playing one of the bite-sized treats, and the internet ate it up.

“How the heck did it take this long to cast Danny DeVito as an M&M?” one user wrote of the clip, which sees DeVito — transformed into a piece of candy — taking to the streets to ask passersby if they want to “eat” him. Another observed: “Danny DeVito as the human form of the red m&m is the best casting since Morgan Freeman as God.”

See what the rest of Twitter is saying about the hilarious ad below.

Danny DeVito as the human form of the red m&m is the best casting since Morgan Freeman as God — olivia watson * (@ovospookyliv) February 5, 2018

How the heck did it take this long to cast Danny DeVito as an M&M? — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 4, 2018

Not since he played Penguin in Batman Returns has their been a more perfect role for Danny Devito than the red M&M. #SuperBowl — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) February 4, 2018

I literally cannot believe that Danny DeVito has secretly been a red M&M this whole time — Lans🧜🏼‍♀️ (@lanadelente) February 4, 2018

That Danny Devito M&M commercial was great, but I would’ve popped huge if his body exploded into 10,000 M&M’s when he got hit by the bus… — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) February 4, 2018

I'm into trying new things, so yeah, I'd eat you, Danny DeVito. #SuperBowlAds — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) February 4, 2018

wow i cant believe Danny Devito won the super bowl — YaLocalWhiteBoy (@NoHoesGeorge) February 4, 2018

And Danny DeVito and M&M’s take the lead. Many have seen it already, but it’s good enough to laugh at again. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2018

This goose would eat Danny Devito pic.twitter.com/8373vsXfSn — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) February 4, 2018

We don’t deserve Danny Devito — Matt Allaire (@AllaireMatt) February 4, 2018