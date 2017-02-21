The Partridge Family's Danny Bonaduce Says Now Is a 'Great Time' to Send Love to David Cassidy

Danny Bonaduce is standing by his Partridge brother David Cassidy, after he revealed he’s battling dementia.

“David Cassidy once had a bigger fan club than Elvis & the Beatles. If you’re a fan, now is a great time to send him your love & best wishes,” Bonaduce, 57, tweeted on Monday evening.

He and Cassidy, 66, played siblings for nearly four years on The Partridge Family from 1970 – 1974.

Bonaduce, who portrayed the middle child in a family of five children, was the first former Partridge costar to speak out following Cassidy’s announcement.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” Cassidy told PEOPLE about fighting the memory loss disease.

The actor, who watched his grandfather battle the disease and witnessed his mother “disappear” into dementia until she died at age 89, made the decision to stop touring as a musician to concentrate on his health and happiness now that he’s come to terms with his condition.

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he said. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”