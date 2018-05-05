Danielle Staub Marries Fiancé Marty Caffrey in Bohemian Bimini Beach Wedding

Danielle Staub is married!
After a headline-making 20 engagements, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star finally walked down the aisle and said her “I dos” on Saturday, marrying Caffrey in a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club.
Among the family and friends at the festivities were Staub’s two daughters: Christine, 24, and Jillian, 19.
The reality star’s RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs were also in attendance — each wearing pink and serving as bridesmaids for the event. (A source tells PEOPLE the occasion was filmed for the hit Bravo show’s upcoming ninth season).
All were barefoot for the ceremony, though footwear was worn at the reception, where the guests dined and danced the remainder of the night away.
Staub and Caffrey have been dating since April 2016 and live together in her New Jersey home. He proposed to her on a season 8 episode — news of which PEOPLE first reported in May — surprising Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and a handful of couples danced around them.
“Baby, when I first met you, I was struck with how beautiful you are. As I got to know you, I fell in love with you,” he told her before popping out a ring (a round cut diamond with four prongs and an eternity band) and proposing. “I’ll do everything I can to love you, to protect you, and to keep you safe.”
“The engagement was simply beautiful,” Staub gushed later. “He is such a gentleman.”
Since saying yes, the pair have been busy getting their wedding plans in order — sending plenty of love for on another on social media along the way and attending a variety of events together, like their December trip to Off-Broadway’s Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical Experience.
Late last month, Staub partnered with photographer Courtney Berman and the celebrity hair-and-makeup team of Julius Michael and Priscilla DiStasio for an intimate boudoir shoot, giving PEOPLE the exclusive first look of the sexy lingerie images.
“I’m excited to connect with Marty as husband and wife,” she told PEOPLE then. “There’s nothing more beautiful about that. We’re both looking forward to that next chapter.”
This is the third marriage for Staub. She and her last husband, businessman Thomas N. Staub, split after 14 years together before RHONJ began filming. They share Christine and Jillian.
Staub’s past relationships were a huge subject of gossip among her fellow New Jersey Housewives on RHONJ — specifically her first marriage to former FBI informant Kevin Maher, who spoke openly about their past in his biography Cop Without a Badge.
That book (and the rumorssurrounding it) was the catalyst for the show’s most iconic moment, when Giudice flipped a table while arguing with Staub during the season 1 finale. The two have made up since and even bonded over a shared love of yoga as they rekindled their friendship.
Last season, Staub even returned to RHONJ in the Friend of the Housewives role after a 6 season hiatus from the show.
With her 20 engagements behind her, Staub is happy to say goodbye to the single life.
Asked if she’ll miss being a bachelorette, she told PEOPLE, “Not a chance. I’m excited to be no longer on the market! There’s one less fish in the sea.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 9 is expected to premiere this fall.