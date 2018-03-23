Boy Meets World Alum Danielle Fishel Is Engaged: 'No One Is More Excited Than I Am'

Girl Meets engagement ring!

Danielle Fishel, best known for playing Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World and the spin-off Girl Meets World, announced Thursday via an Instagram photo that she is engaged to Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp.

“I woke up today thinking it would be a normal day and it was anything but normal. I put on my Genghis Cohen t-shirt and went to see @jensenclan88 at work where I proceeded to screw up a very romantic marriage proposal by being too efficient (this is very on brand for me). The future Mr. and Mrs. Karp are now engaged and no one is more excited than I am,” Fishel, 36, wrote.

“We got engaged today. I don’t have anything witty or funny to say to accompany this picture. She is just the greatest person in the world and to imagine someone I went to high school with was always my person, is remarkable. You never know,” Karp captioned the same photo.

Hailey Baldwin

Fishel and Karp celebrated their happy news with the cast and crew of the TBS show as seen on Drop the Mic co-host Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Story. “We have a Drop the Mic engagement!!” she said.

Though the pair’s dating anniversary has yet to be shared with fans and followers, Karp made their romance Instagram official in June 2017.

Fishel divorced husband Tim Belusko in May 2016 after two years of marriage.