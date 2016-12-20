Danielle Busby Calls Dining Out with Her Quintuplets and 6-Year-Old a 'Human Jigsaw Puzzle'

If you ever wondered how Danielle and Adam Busby manage to dine with all of their kids, here’s your chance to find out!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of OutDaughtered, fans get to see firsthand just how chaotic a restaurant meal can be for the Busby family.

First things first, where do they put all the kids?

In the clip, Danielle strolls into the restaurant and scratches her head at how to make the table work for their family of nine.

“Before we had the quints and Adam and I would take Blayke to a restaurant, it was simple … Adam is on one side, I’m on the other and Blayke is in the middle,” Danielle says during a confessional. “With the quints, we have to strategically place them in between adults.”

She continues of the complex choreography that she calls dinner: “It’s seriously like a human jigsaw puzzle trying to place everyone at the table.”

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.