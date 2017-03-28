JAKE T. AUSTIN, SEASON 23

"This caught me by totally off guard. But you know what, you just kind of hope for the best, prepare for the worst and just like go with it," Disney star Austin told PEOPLE of the week one vote. "So again, I did this for my fans. I did something I was so uncomfortable doing. Totally new experience for me. If I can go back, I’d do it all over again. Learning from [partner Jenna Johnson] was the opportunity of a lifetime."