First to Go: The Early Dismissals from Dancing with the Stars
After last night’s elimination, see who else got the unfortunate first boot in each season
By People Staff
CHRIS KATTAN, SEASON 24
The former SNL funnyman fought back tears while saying goodbye after scoring a 17/40 and 22/40 in weeks one and two. Complications from a broken neck affected Kattan's ability to perform with partner Witney Carson, and he told judges he wished "that my surgery and all that was noted before, but it wasn’t, and that's okay. I had an incredible, incredible time."
JAKE T. AUSTIN, SEASON 23
"This caught me by totally off guard. But you know what, you just kind of hope for the best, prepare for the worst and just like go with it," Disney star Austin told PEOPLE of the week one vote. "So again, I did this for my fans. I did something I was so uncomfortable doing. Totally new experience for me. If I can go back, I’d do it all over again. Learning from [partner Jenna Johnson] was the opportunity of a lifetime."
GERALDO RIVERA, SEASON 22
With the election heating up, Rivera and partner Edyta Sliwinska dressed as an imagined President and First Lady Trump hoping to "make dange great again," but the humor wasn't enough to keep them on the show, and a week one score of 13/30 sent them home. "We thought we'd have a laugh," Rivera said when departing.
CHAKA KHAN, SEASON 21
Singing icon Khan and partner Keo Motsepe were edged out by Gary Busey, going home in 2015 with a week one score of 15/30. "I enjoyed it. I am so happy to have met everybody. I’ve made great friends here," she said while bidding the cast and crew farewell.
REDFOO,
SEASON 20
Being sexy and knowing it wasn't enough to keep the LMFAO frontman and partner Emma Slater going in the show's 20th anniversary season in March 2015. "I got the chance. I did my best," he said following his elimination for a jive to "My Sharona" that earned the pair 31 points (but not enough audience votes). "Emma is the best. I wanted to be there for her."
LOLO JONES,
SEASON 19
The Olympian blamed a missed cue in her cha-cha with partner Keo Motsepe for her early departure in September 2014. "There have been three times where I have come so close to an Olympic medal and every time those things happen, people tease me, saying, 'You are a failure in the spotlight,'" she told PEOPLE. "When that dance happened and I had that moment, I was like, 'Here it goes again. Now everybody is going to say I'm a bad dancer.'"
DIANA NYAD,
SEASON 18
Though they didn't have the lowest scores following their foxtrot to Bobby Darin's "Beyond the Sea," the competitive swimmer and partner Henry Byalikov saw their Dancing dreams dashed quite quickly in March 2014. "For nine years I've wanted to do this show," Nyad said after her elimination. "I only wish I could've given [Henry] at least a couple more weeks."
KEYSHAWN JOHNSON,
SEASON 17
The retired NFL player didn't score a touchdown in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, where his 18-point samba sent him and partner Sharna Burgess home. "For a guy [who] has never even bopped his head in the car ... [doing this show] is something amazing to me," Johnson told the audience after his elimination. "I had the opportunity to learn."
DOROTHY HAMILL,
SEASON 16
She had promising Olympic pedigree but figure skater Hamill decided to obey doctor's orders and bow out of the competition, making her and partner Tristan MacManus the first pair to go on Dancing's 16th season. "I have an injury that could be irreparable," Hamill said of her spine. "It would be completely unfair for me to stay in this and have any of these people go home."
PAMELA ANDERSON,
ALL-STARS SEASON
After earning just 17 points for her lackluster cha cha with pro partner Tristan MacManus, the Baywatch star was the first of the all-stars to be eliminated in season 15. "She apologized," MacManus told PEOPLE. "She felt like she let me down. My assurances were that she didn't. Obviously she was disappointed to go early, which I was myself. But someone has to leave so others can move on."
MARTINA NAVRATILOVA,
SEASON 14
She is used to winning on the court but the ballroom competition proved too tough for the tennis icon and her partner, Tony Dovolani. "We had a lot of fun," Navratilova said after becoming the first to go on season 14. "I started feeling the dances better. And I really felt so much more confident yesterday than the first week. Go figure."
METTA WORLD PEACE,
SEASON 13
The NBA star formerly known as Ron Artest and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were season 13's unlucky couple. "I really didn't know how much fun this was going to be," he said after getting the boot. "I didn't know that I would actually want to make an effort to win."
MIKE CATHERWOOD,
SEASON 12
"To be mentioned with the names of David Hasselhoff and Kenny Mayne, it puts me pretty much on the Mount Rushmore of terrible dancers," the radio deejay said after his season 12 elimination, "and it feels good."
DAVID HASSELHOFF,
SEASON 11
Don't hassle the Hoff – with votes! The actor and professional partner Kym Johnson were the first ones kicked off after tying with two other couples for the worst scores in season 11.
SHANNEN DOHERTY,
SEASON 10
After performing a respectable Viennese waltz with Mark Ballas, the actress was given her walking papers ahead of much-maligned season 10 dancer Kate Gosselin.
ASHLEY HAMILTON,
SEASON 9
Doherty's ex didn't fare much better on Dancing with the Stars, getting booted in season 9's week one after a lackluster foxtrot with Edyta Sliwinska.
BELINDA CARLISLE,
SEASON 8
Heaven is a place on earth, but hell was on the dance floor for the singer and pro partner Jonathan Roberts, who were the first kicked off in season 8.
JEFFREY ROSS,
SEASON 7
The roastmaster had nothing to laugh about after his cha cha with Edyta Sliwinska – the season 7 duo were the first ones to go.
PENN JILLETTE & MONICA SELES, SEASON 6
Two eliminations in one! Jillette and Kym Johnson were dismissed alongside tennis ace Seles and Jonathan Roberts in a double elimination in season 6.
JOSIE MARAN,
SEASON 5
After her low-scoring foxtrot with Alec Mazo, the model and her pro partner were left to dance off into the season 5 sunset.
PAULINA PORIZKOVA,
SEASON 4
The supermodel had to hang up her dancing shoes after she and Alec Mazo were the first dismissed in the fourth season.
TUCKER CARLSON,
SEASON 3
The pundit should have stuck to the news! After a low-scoring cha cha, he and Elena Grinenko were told to 'go go' in season 3.
KENNY MAYNE,
SEASON 2
The ESPN sportscaster didn't score a touchdown with his season 2 cha cha – he and Andrea Hale were kicked off the ABC show first.
TRISTA SUTTER,
SEASON 1
Reality TV is usually kind to the original Bachelorette – unless there's dancing involved! Sutter and Louis van Amstel were the very first contestants ever eliminated on Dancing with the Stars during the show's debut season in 2005.
