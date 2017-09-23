'That Hurts My Soul': Vanessa Lachey Suffers Bloody Injury During DWTS Rehearsal with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Vanessa Lachey has been having a blast on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars — but the TV personality shed some tears in the rehearsal room Friday after after a toe injury left her crying on the floor.

In a video exclusive to PEOPLE, Lachey is seen dancing with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, when suddenly she winces and bends over in pain.

“That is going to be so painful,” Chmerkovskiy tells Lachey. “That hurts my soul.”

As Lachey sits on the floor crying, Chmerkovskiy wraps her bloody toe in a bandage.

Lachey and Chmerkovskiy are in the middle of a stressful second week of the competition. Usually DWTS contestants don’t have to learn more than one dance a week until towards the end of the season, but the couples will be performing one dance Monday night and another Tuesday night.

The pair are coming off a well-received dance on premiere night, where Lachey was touted as a “yummy mummy” by Bruno Tonioli after her cha cha with Chmerkovskiy.

“Dance is fun and that’s what I came here to do. And I’m prepared physically and mentally because I have the best coach,” Lachey told PEOPLE after their performance Monday. “I think we’ve set a bar and now we have to keep that bar.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars continues Monday (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.