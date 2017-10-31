Dancing with the Stars All Stars: Find Out Which Former Champions Will Return to the Ballroom for Trio Night!

Three’s a party!
Next Monday on Dancing with the Stars, the six remaining couples will add a third dancer to their partnership — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal which alums of the reality dance competition series will be joining the current celebrity-pro pairings.
See the full list of season 25 trios below:
- Rashad Jennings (season 24 champion) will be joining Drew Scott and Emma Slater
- Corbin Bleu (season 17 runner-up) will be joining Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
- Laurie Hernandez (season 23 champion) will be joining Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19 champion) will be joining Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
- Kristi Yamaguchi (season 6 champion) will be joining Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
- Kelly Monaco (season 1 champion) will be joining Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.