Watch the 10 Steamiest Performances in Dancing with the Stars History

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

Another season of Dancing with the Stars means another season of passionate paso dobles, charming cha chas, and titillating tangos.

As fans gear up for season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition (premiering Sept. 18), PEOPLE presents a list of the steamiest dances in the show’s history:

Jana Kramer & Gleb Savchenko – Tango (Season 23)

Erin Andrews & Maks Chmerkovskiy – Contemporary Freestyle (Season 10)

Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson – Contemporary (Season 10)

Rumer Willis & Val Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz (Season 20)

Amber Rose & Maks Chmerkovskiy – Tango (Season 23)

Janel Parrish & Artem Chigvintsev – Burlesque (Season 19)

William Levy & Cheryl Burke – Rumba (Season 14)

Apolo Anton Ohno & Julianne Hough – Cha Cha (Season 4)

Gilles Marini & Cheryl Burke – Salsa (Season 8)

Cameron Mathison & Edyta Sliwinska – Rumba (Season 5)

