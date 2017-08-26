A Disney Night in the Fall?! Find Out What Theme Nights Are Coming to Dancing with the Stars Season 25

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

There must have been a little extra Disney magic to spare this year because — for the first time ever — Dancing with the Stars will have a Disney-themed episode during a fall season.

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition will feature a Disney night, Latin night, and a Guilty Pleasures Night.

Guilty Pleasures Night is a night of “guilty pleasure” dances (think “Gangnam Style” or “The Macarena”). The last Guilty Pleasure Night was during season 15 in 2012.

It was revealed Thursday that Mark Ballas is returning as a pro dancer after spending two seasons away. He will be joined by Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, and Witney Carson.

PEOPLE has previously reported that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott, and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will be among the stars competing this season.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.