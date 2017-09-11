PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

When Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran signed on for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, the real estate mogul knew there was just one pro dancer for her: Keo Motsepe.

“If he’s not good looking, send him back,” Cocoran, 68, says of her ideal partner in a video exclusive to PEOPLE. “If I got Keo, it’d be a dream come true.”

Well, dreams do come true, and Cocoran will be dancing with Motsepe, 27, when the new season of the ABC reality dance competition premieres Sept. 18.

“Come to mama,” Cocoran tells Motsepe. “Let’s have a look at you … fine specimen of a man. Keo is my type. he’s ripped, he’s young … I’m going to be the envy of all my girlfriends when I get home.”

“I hope that we have the happy ending that Robert and Kym had,” Corcoran jokes, referencing her Shark Tank costar Robert Herjavec, who married his DWTS partner Kym Johnson.

Corcoran and Motsepe will face off against 12 couples for the Mirrorball. See the full list of couples below:

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.