When Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran signed on for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, the real estate mogul knew there was just one pro dancer for her: Keo Motsepe.
“If he’s not good looking, send him back,” Cocoran, 68, says of her ideal partner in a video exclusive to PEOPLE. “If I got Keo, it’d be a dream come true.”
Well, dreams do come true, and Cocoran will be dancing with Motsepe, 27, when the new season of the ABC reality dance competition premieres Sept. 18.
“Come to mama,” Cocoran tells Motsepe. “Let’s have a look at you … fine specimen of a man. Keo is my type. he’s ripped, he’s young … I’m going to be the envy of all my girlfriends when I get home.”
“I hope that we have the happy ending that Robert and Kym had,” Corcoran jokes, referencing her Shark Tank costar Robert Herjavec, who married his DWTS partner Kym Johnson.
Corcoran and Motsepe will face off against 12 couples for the Mirrorball. See the full list of couples below:
- ’80s icon Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
- NBA player Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
- Property Brothers star Drew Scott with Emma Slater
- Actor Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
- Singer/actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
- YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
- Singer Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
- WWE wrestler Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
- Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
- NFL player Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
- TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maksim Chmerkovskiy
- Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.