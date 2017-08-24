PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

Some familiar faces are returning to the ballroom for season 25 of Dancing with the Stars!

Twelve of the professional dancers competing on the ABC reality dance competition were revealed live on Good Morning America Thursday.

Among the crop of pros are last season’s champion (Emma Slater), a pro returning after a few seasons off (Mark Ballas), and a former troupe member who is making his debut as a full-time pro this season (Alan Bersten).

RELATED VIDEO: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

Check out the full list of pros below:

Alan Bersten

Keo Motsepe

Artem Chigvintsev

Maks Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy

Gleb Savchenko

Mark Ballas

Lindsay Arnold

Peta Murgatroyd

Emma Slater

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

These pros will take to the dance floor with their celeb partners when season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.