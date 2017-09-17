Val Chmerkovskiy & Victoria Arlen

Paralympic summer and ESPN personality Victoria Arlen was 11 whens he got sick and was later diagnosed with “two equally rare conditions: Transverse Myelitis and Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis, autoimmune disorders that caused swelling in my brain and spinal cord,” Arlen, 22, wrote in a May 2016 ESPN essay. She spent “10 years in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down.” But six years later, at the age of 17, Arlen made the USA Paralympic swim team and competed at the London Games in 2012 when she brought home three silver medals and a gold in the 100-meter freestyle. “Then, on Nov. 11, 2015,” she “took a small step” and “five months later, on March 3, 2016, I let go of the crutches and put one foot in front of the other. I haven’t stopped since,” she wrote.