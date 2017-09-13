Dancing with the Stars Season 25 Judges Revealed: Find Out Who's Back — and Who's Not!

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

The Dancing with the Stars judges’ panel will be a little less crowded this fall.

Julianne Hough will not be returning alongside as a judge for season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively. But Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tolioni will all be holding their judging paddles when the show premieres on Sept. 18.

“We are thrilled to have Len, Bruno and Carrie Ann back in the ballroom and look forward to welcoming guest judges wherever possible,” a rep for DWTS tells PEOPLE.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.