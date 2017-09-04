Get a First Look at Dancing with the Stars Season 25

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars is just around the corner – and PEOPLE has the first look at the poster for the new edition of the ABC reality dance competition.

This year’s poster features Sharna Burgess, who placed fifth last season with bull rider and model Bonner Bolton, and Alan Bersten, a former troupe member who has been promoted to full-time pro for the first time this season.

Along with Burgess and Bersten, the pros for season 25 are Mark Ballas (who is returning as a pro dancer after a two-season hiatus), Emma Slater, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, and Witney Carson.

PEOPLE has previously reported that that Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott , NBA alum Derek Fisher, former paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will compete this season.

ABC has revealed that Scott will be partnered with Emma Slater, but the rest of the stars have yet to be officially announced.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.