The new cast of Dancing with the Stars is wasting no time getting ready for season 24’s March 20 premiere.

With just over a week left before they will hit the ballroom for the first live show of the year, the celebs and their pro dancer partners are already spending hours in rehearsal rooms each day — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at some of the couples in action.

Mr. T (above with his partner Kym Herjavec) clearly plans on taking advantage of his pro wrestler past when he’s out on the dance floor.

Personalities don’t get much bigger than Mr. T, 64, and we pity the fool who thinks they’ll have more fun performances than the former A-Team star and Herjavec, 40, who formerly went by Kym Johnson and is returning as a pro for the first time since competing alongside her future husband, Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec, on season 20.

But if Herjavec’s face is any indication, Mr. T is proving to be quite a supportive partner with more traditional dance moves.

While Mr. T seems to have dips down, Chris Kattan appears to be focused on getting the fancy footwork right with partner Witney Carson

The former Saturday Night Live actor, 46, is maybe best known for his aggressive Night at the Roxbury dance moves.

But the last time Carson, 23, was paired with a funnyman, she got to take home a Mirrorball Trophy. (She won with former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro in 2014.)

Also getting light on their feet are Charo and her pro partner Keo Motsepe.

The legendary performer, 76, is coming into the competition with something none of the other stars will: DWTS experience. Charo appeared on the reality dance competition in 2010 to help teach Pamela Anderson the flamenco. Motsepe, 27, last competed as a pro in season 22 with Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin, so he may be hungry for another shot at the Mirrorball.

Here is the full list of celebrity-pro parings for season 24, which debuts March 20 on ABC:

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 19, and Sasha Farber, 33.

Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, 47, and Artem Chigvintsev, 34.

Former Glee star and Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37.

Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, 20, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 30.

Singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi (a.k.a. Erika Jayne), 45, and Gleb Savchenko, 33.

Legendary TV personality Charo, 76, and Keo Motsepe, 27.

The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, and Peta Murgatroyd, 30.

Actor and former wrestler Mr. T, 64, and Kym (Johnson) Herjavec, 40.

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan, 46, and Witney Carson, 23.

Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton, 29, and Sharna Burgess, 31.

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher David Ross, 39, and Lindsay Arnold, 23.

NFL free agent Rashad Jennings, 31, and Emma Slater, 28.

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.