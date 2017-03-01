Dancing with the Stars
Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Cast Photos Revealed - PEOPLE Sizes Up The New Couples!
Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres March 20 on ABC
Nick Viall & Peta Murgatroyd
After spending the past few months handing out roses on The Bachelor, Viall, 36, is going to try winning over the hearts of America as he takes to the dance floor with Murgatroyd, 30. The pro dancer last competed - and won - with deaf model and actor Nyle DiMarco, but after a season off while pregnant she's back and ready to reclaim the trophy.
Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
The Glee star, 30, is a former Beyoncé backup dancer. Partnered with fan-favorite Chmerkovskiy, 37 who returned last season after a hiatus to compete with Amber Rose - the mom of two is poised to go far ... maybe even win!
Simone Biles & Sasha Farber
If the recent Olypmic gold-medalist, 19, takes home the trophy, it would make for the first back-to-back Olympian win. (Her Final Five teammate Laurie Hernandez won season 23 in November.) Farber, 34, won over the hearts of America with his partner Terra Jolé, the reality show's first little person competitor, and could be just the person to take Biles all the way.
Nancy Kerrigan & Artem Chigvintsev
The Olympic figure skater, 47, won a silver medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics after being clubbed in the right knee during an attack orchestrated by her competitor Tonya Harding's ex-husband. Her athletic ability means she'll have a good chance of making it to the finals with Chigvintsev, 34, who competed last season with Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick.
Charo & Keo Motsepe
The legendary performer, 65, is coming into the competition with something none of the other stars will: Dancing with the Stars experience. Charo appeared on the reality dance competition in 2010 to help teach Pamela Anderson the flamenco. Motsepe, 27, last competed as a pro in season 22 with Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin, so he may be hungry for another shot at the Mirrorball.
Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy
If there has ever been a season for a Chmerkovskiy finals, this would be the one. Val, 30, who is the reigning champ thanks to his stellar performances with Hernandez, is working with Fifth Harmony member Kordei, 20, who is no stranger to learning and performing choreography. But a source tells PEOPLE that the dance couple will have to spend the first few weeks traveling to and from Asia while Fifth Harmony is on tour. Could the jet lag impact their routines?
Erika Jayne & Gleb Savchenko
Known on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Erika Girardi, 45, Jayne has performance experience as a singer. If Savchenko, 33, is able to recreate the palpable chemistry with his season 23 partner Jana Kramer, he has a chance of taking another star to the finals.
Chris Kattan & Witney Carson
The former Saturday Night Live actor, 46, is maybe best known for his aggressive Night at the Roxbury dance moves, but the last time Carson, 23, was paired with a funnyman, she got to take home a Mirrorball Trophy. (She won with former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro in 2014.) So could history repeat itself?
Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess
Burgess, 31, was thiiiiiis close to winning season 23 with an extreme sports figure (IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe). So if she can strike up a similar working relationship with her new bullrider partner, 29, this is a duo could make it to the finals.
David Ross & Lindsay Arnold
From the NFL to MLB! Arnold, 23, made it to the finals last season with former football star Calvin Johnson Jr. and this time she'll be waltzing with recently retired Chicago Cubs catcher Ross, 39.
Mr. T & Kym Herjavec
Personalities don't get much bigger than Mr. T, 64. We pity the fool who thinks they'll have more fun performances than the former A-Team star and Herjavec, 40, who formerly went by Kym Johnson and is returning as a pro for the first time since competing alongside her future husband, Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, on season 20.
Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater
The running back, 31, is currently a free agent in the NFL, but on DWTS he'll be hand-in-hand (and hip-to-hip) with Slater. Pro dancer Slater, 28, went home early last year with partner Rick Perry, but fans are still sighing after watching Farber propose to her live on the show later in the season.