Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Cast Photos Revealed - PEOPLE Sizes Up The New Couples!

Normani Kordei & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

If there has ever been a season for a Chmerkovskiy finals, this would be the one. Val, 30, who is the reigning champ thanks to his stellar performances with Hernandez, is working with Fifth Harmony member Kordei, 20, who is no stranger to learning and performing choreography. But a source tells PEOPLE that the dance couple will have to spend the first few weeks traveling to and from Asia while Fifth Harmony is on tour. Could the jet lag impact their routines?