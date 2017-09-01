PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

It looks like there’s already a front-runner for the cutest couple on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

In a preview clip exclusive to PEOPLE, Property Brothers star Drew Scott meets his partner Emma Slater and the two get right to work with a dance lesson.

“My God, you’re tall,” Slater, who is the reigning Mirrorball champion, tells Scott in the clip after they embrace.

Slater wastes no time in teaching Scott a few Latin dance moves — and Scott appears eager to make the dances his own.

“I’ve got to do my big finish,” he tells her before striking a pose and letting out a dramatic grunt.

Slater was surprised to find out Scott was her partner because he had told her he was “busy” during this upcoming season.

Scott reveled to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Slater had indeed reached out on Twitter and told him he needed to compete on the show but he was hesitant because of his hectic schedule.

“I’ll be filming two of my shows up in Toronto and one of my shows in L.A. And the Sept. 18 premiere comes right in the middle of our book tour to promote our book, which comes out Sept. 5, so Emma and I will be rehearsing in a different city every night,” he said. “But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And I’m going to learn how to dance just a few months before my wedding. That’s going to be amazing.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.