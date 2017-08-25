Nick and Vanessa Lachey Are Headed to Dancing with the Stars!

It appears Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy won’t be the only married couple in the ballroom on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

Nick, 43, and Vanessa Lachey, 36, will be among the celebrities vying for the Mirrorball Trophy when the ABC reality dance competition premieres Sept. 18, a source tells PEOPLE.

The parents of three are the second married couple to compete on the show. Alexa PenaVega came in sixth place and her husband Carlos made it to the semi-finals on season 21 in 2015.

PEOPLE previously reported that Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will also compete this season.

Exact pairings of celebs and pros have not been revealed, but 12 pro dancers were announced on Good Morning America Thursday. See that full list below:

Alan Bersten

Keo Motsepe

Artem Chigvintsev

Maks Chmerkovskiy

Val Chmerkovskiy

Gleb Savchenko

Mark Ballas

Lindsay Arnold

Peta Murgatroyd

Emma Slater

Sharna Burgess

Witney Carson

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.