Watch the Most Outrageous Performances in Dancing with the Stars History

Another season of Dancing with the Stars means another season of passionate paso dobles, charming cha chas, and titillating tangos.

As fans gear up for season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition (premiering Sept. 18), PEOPLE presents a list of the most outrageous dances in the show’s history:

Tommy Chong & Peta Murgatroyd – “Drop It Like It’s Hot” (Season 20)

Bristol Pailin & Mark Ballas – the Monkees theme song (Season 11)

Geraldo Rivera & Edyta Sliwinska – “Ran Kan Kan” as Donald & Melania Trump (Season 23)

Michael Bolton & Chelsea Hightower – “Hound Dog” (Season 11)

Paula Deen & Mark Ballas – “Shake” (Season 21)

Marie Osmond & Jonathan Roberts – “Start Me Up” (Season 5)

Billy Dee Williams & Emma Slater – the Star Wars theme song (Season 18)

Steve Wozniak & Karina Smirnoff – “Shake Señora” (Season 8)

Kate Gosselin & Tony Dovolani – “Paparazzi” (Season 10)

Betsey Johnson & Tony Dovolani – “Material Girl” (Season 19)

David Ross & Lindsay Arnold – “Candy Shop” (Season 24)

Season 20 Team Dance – “Gangham Style”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.