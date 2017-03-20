TERRA JOLÉ

The Little Women L.A. star was open about the difficulties of competing on Dancing with the Stars three weeks after having a C-section. "That probably wasn’t the smartest thing. I shouldn’t have done any cardio until eight weeks after giving birth, and two hernias have formed," she admitted in her PEOPLE blog. It also affected her nursing relationship with newborn son Grayson. "[He] sees me in his dreams, basically," she wrote. "I've already missed his first smile, and to make things worse, he won't latch anymore." However, she had motivation: "I keep telling myself this is for them. One day they will look back and hopefully feel that if Mama can do this, they too can do anything." Considering she placed fifth in a very competitive season 23, we'll say she accomplished just that.