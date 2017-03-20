TV
4 New Moms Who Kicked Butt on DWTS — and One Who's About to
Who says you can’t score perfect 10s while still putting baby to bed at night?
By Kate Hogan
JANA KRAMER
Shortly after separating from her husband, and just seven months after becoming a mom, Kramer "couldn't say no" to joining DWTS, she wrote in her PEOPLE blog. "I knew what I was signing on for and I want to show moms out there that we can do it all." Her secret? Starting rehearsals after daughter Jolie went to sleep each night. "It's challenging and hard, but we’re making the best of it," she shared.
TERRA JOLÉ
The Little Women L.A. star was open about the difficulties of competing on Dancing with the Stars three weeks after having a C-section. "That probably wasn’t the smartest thing. I shouldn’t have done any cardio until eight weeks after giving birth, and two hernias have formed," she admitted in her PEOPLE blog. It also affected her nursing relationship with newborn son Grayson. "[He] sees me in his dreams, basically," she wrote. "I've already missed his first smile, and to make things worse, he won't latch anymore." However, she had motivation: "I keep telling myself this is for them. One day they will look back and hopefully feel that if Mama can do this, they too can do anything." Considering she placed fifth in a very competitive season 23, we'll say she accomplished just that.
GINGER ZEE
"Having a baby and then going into this challenge was really empowering," Good Morning America meteorologist Zee said after finishing third place on season 22, three months after welcoming son Adrian. "I've found a pride in myself that I'd never had before."
ALLISON HOLKER
Pro Holker was back in the ballroom when her son Maddox was 6 months old, and credited the "village" helping her at home with allowing her to work. "Everyone really contributes to us working and also being parents and having this lifestyle that we love," she told PEOPLE of life with husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss. "So it’s really everyone coming together. As a parent, you never find that perfect balance. That’s what you’re striving for." While getting back into physical shape for DWTS and her choreographer gig on ABC's Greatest Hits was a challenge, "the hardest part was leaving my baby at home," she added. "You don’t want to leave your baby, you know? You just have this beautiful kid at home. You want to be there all day.”
PETA MURGATROYD
Making her anticipated return to DWTS just 10 weeks postpartum with baby Shai, the pro admits it's going to be a balancing act. "It's full-on," she writes in her PEOPLE blog ahead of the season 24 premiere. "It's a huge struggle with scheduling. I have to have my whole day planned out before I leave the house so I know if I'll be back in time to feed Shai or if the nanny will have to do it. And if that has to happen, I only allow myself to miss one feeding a day." However, she commends ABC and Dancing with giving her and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy "flexible schedules while we both work on the show."
