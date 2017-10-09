Get a First Look at the New Dancing with the Stars Live! Tour

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars may still be in full swing, but fans who can’t make it to Los Angeles before the November finale can still look forward to watching the pro dancers in action later this year.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the poster and key art for the new Dancning with the Stars Live! tour, which will kick off after a Mirrorball winner is declared.

The tour’s official title is Dancing with the Stars Live!: Light Up the Night. And while the list of pros participating is subject to change, the poster gives an idea of who to expect out on the road.

Pros Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvinstev, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten are pictured along with troupe members Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong and Sasha Farber.

But before heading out on tour, the season 25 pros have to get through Most Memorable Year week Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.