Scares on Stage: The Dancing with the Stars Health Crises That Rocked the Ballroom
KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN'S MINI-STROKE
After Zolciak-Biermann suffered a mini-stroke, she was forced to withdraw from the season 21 competition because she wouldn't be able to get from Atlanta to Los Angeles in time for her performance. Though she was sad to self-eliminate, she said that the show's hectic schedule, which she believes caused the blood clot, was a blessing.
MARIE OSMOND'S FAINTING SPELL
It was a television moment so shocking producers couldn't have planned it: In the midst of receiving her critique from the judges in season 5, Osmond fainted and remained on the ground for 30 seconds. She ended up being fine; even as producers were encouraging her to go to the medic, she waited to get her scores and was able to continue on in the competition.
MARK BALLAS' BAD BACK
The pro had an old injury flare up in season 22, causing him to pull out of the competition for one week to recover (a troupe member took his place with partner Paige VanZant). “We weren’t warmed up, so I wasn’t going to do the tricks," VanZant recalled of their run-through. "But he said we had to because we didn’t have a lot of time. We’d done the first trick 100 times. But the first time we did Sunday, he hurts his back.” From that moment, things got “really stressful,” said VanZant.
GINGER ZEE'S PELVIS INJURY
The meteorologist's appearance in the season 22 finale was up in the air after she hurt her pelvis during rehearsals. “I couldn’t even do two of my dress rehearsal runs today because, for one, I can’t even do some of the moves. I’m not allowed to,” she shared. “I’m not even close to where I need to be to perform." But the next day, she was back in action, visiting a physical therapist before hitting the ballroom.
TERRA JOLE'S HERNIAS
The season 23 contestant competed wearing a back brace to help prevent further injuries to her existing hernias. "I’m still pushing myself to the very limit," she wrote in her blog for PEOPLE. "I know I’ll pay for it later, but it’s worth it."
JORDAN FISHER'S PRIOR INJURIES
Fisher suffered injuries while practicing gymnastics as a child, and his body is still recovering, making season 25 a challenge for the star. “I don’t have great hips for somebody who’s 23,” he told PEOPLE. “I think adrenaline is a big factor. It definitely can mask a lot of things that I deal with, but the moment I get into my car and head home, that’s when my body goes ‘Oh God.'” In addition to his weak hips, the actor says he suffers from tendinitis in both achilles, thin cartilage in his ankles and rotator cuff issues in his right shoulder. “I’m definitely sore all the time,” added Fisher, who receives frequent care from a massage therapist. But the singer said exercise — like dancing — actually helps him prevent “real damage” in the future.
TAMAR BRAXTON'S BLOOD CLOTS
After she was sent to the hospital during the show's dress rehearsal, Braxton was forced to bow out of the competition due to blood clots in her lungs. Competing on the same season as Zolciak-Biermann, she was the second competitor to withdraw.
DEREK HOUGH'S INJURED FOOT
The five-time Mirrorball Trophy winner's future on the show's 20th season was in jeopardy after he injured his foot during rehearsals with then-partner Nastia Liukin. He broke a toe on his right foot and sprained his left ankle. Though he was forced to sit out for a week, he eventually came back, and the two went on to compete in the semi-finals.
KATHERINE JENKINS'S LOWER BACK PAIN
The vocalist was a frontrunner in the season 14 competition, making it to the semi-finals before she started experiencing lower back pain during her performance, which led her to make a mistake and start crying when she finished the dance. The tears weren't just emotional: Jenkins suffered a reflectorial spasm in her lower back, and was forced to visit a doctor. Luckily, the injury didn't set her back too far: she ended up taking second place in the competition.
CRISTIÁN DE LA FUENTE'S MUSCLE CRAMP
In season 6, after he suffered a ruptured tendon in his bicep — the tearing of muscle from bone — de la Fuente needed surgery. The injury was serious and affected his ability to twist his arm (and his partner) on the dance floor. However, de la Fuente didn't let that stop him in the competition: He ended up delaying surgery so he could continue competing on the show. With partner Cheryl Burke, the actor eventually placed third.
JULIANNE HOUGH'S STOMACH PAIN
In 2008's season 7, when Hough was still a pro on the show (these days, she's sometimes a judge), she was rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pains — a symptom of endometriosis. Hough, who was then partnered with Cody Linley, didn't have to take any time off from the competition, and only spent a few hours in the hospital before she was sent home to rest.
MELISSA RYCROFT'S DISC HERNIATION
During rehearsals for a group dance on the all-star season of Dancing with the Stars, Rycroft was injured and sent to the hospital. Her diagnosis? A disc herniation, which left her chances in the competition in jeopardy. However, she overcame the obstacle, and went on to win the competition.
MISTY MAY-TREANOR'S TORN ACHILLES
May-Treanor, a gold medal-winning Olympian, was forced to withdraw from the season 7 competition after she tore her Achilles tendon during rehearsal. The injury required surgery, which meant that she could no longer dance with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy.
BILL NYE'S TORN TENDON
After he tripped during a season 17 performance, Nye was forced to check into the hospital for an MRI. He ended up with a torn tendon, and his doctor told him that he shouldn't dance the following week. Never one to follow orders, Nye decided to dance despite his doctor's recommendation. Though the judges applauded his determination, his low scores led him to be sent home anyway.
MAKS CHMERKOVSKIY'S CALF INJURY
Chermovskiy was forced to sit out for four weeks of competition after he injured his calf during rehearsals in season 24. When he returned, he and partner Heather Morris received a perfect 40 score from the judges — only to be eliminated that same night.
DREW SCOTT'S HAMSTRING
During a camera blocking rehearsal in season 25, the Property Brothers star injured his hamstring, which left that night's performance up in the air. Though he wasn't able to do a full lunge, he was still able to perform his quickstep, and continue on in the competition for the following week.
