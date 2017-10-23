JORDAN FISHER'S PRIOR INJURIES

Fisher suffered injuries while practicing gymnastics as a child, and his body is still recovering, making season 25 a challenge for the star. “I don’t have great hips for somebody who’s 23,” he told PEOPLE. “I think adrenaline is a big factor. It definitely can mask a lot of things that I deal with, but the moment I get into my car and head home, that’s when my body goes ‘Oh God.'” In addition to his weak hips, the actor says he suffers from tendinitis in both achilles, thin cartilage in his ankles and rotator cuff issues in his right shoulder. “I’m definitely sore all the time,” added Fisher, who receives frequent care from a massage therapist. But the singer said exercise — like dancing — actually helps him prevent “real damage” in the future.