Dancing with the Stars to Feature Fifth Harmony Performance on Most Memorable Year Week

Normani Kordei has been eager to have the support of her Fifth Harmony groupmates in the audience during her current stint on Dancing with the Stars, but it appears her friends are going one step further.

Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane have been announced as attending Monday’s episode — but a source confirms to PEOPLE that the group will also be performing on the ABC reality dance competition.

“We’ve been touring on the other side of the world, so they can’t be here in person yet but they text me and have been so supportive as I fly back and forth,” Kordei has told PEOPLE.

The singer — who is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy — is performing a rumba to the song “Impossible,” which is the first song Fifth Harmony performed after they were formed on season 2 of The X Factor.

The group — which previously included Camila Cabello, before she left in December to pursue a solo career — recently completed their 7/27 tour with a concert in Singapore. Kordei spent the first three weeks of the competition flying to and from Asia in between the live DWTS tapings.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.